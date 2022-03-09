Javelin destroyed occupiers equipment in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

In the Kharkiv region, Javelin defenders of Ukraine were hit by a Russian tank from a distance of 2 km.

The corresponding video appeared on social networks, informs Censor.NET.

"Kharkiv region. Javelin in this case hit the target from a distance of about 2 km. Tankers do not even have time to understand what happened. Welcome to hell, bastard! Your funeral will not be at home! You will remain in Ukraine in the form of fly coals and white ashes!" , - writes the author of the published video.

