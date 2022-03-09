Kharkiv after the shelling of Russian aggressors. VIDEO

Residents of Kharkiv videotaped the aftermath of the shelling by which the Russians covered the city on Monday, March 7

The video was published in the Kharkiv LIVE telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"This is how we are forced to make peace, this is Putin's special operation in Donbas. Kharkiv was bombed, where there has been no war since the Second World War," the man said.

He called for the maximum distribution of videos and attention to the atrocities of the occupiers.

