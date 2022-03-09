Russian troops enter Skadovsk, call on mayor not to hold rallies. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russian troops have entered Skadovsk in the Kherson region, removed computer systems from the city council and called on the mayor not to hold pro-Ukrainian rallies.

Skadovsk Mayor Oleksandr Yakovliev told this.

"Before that, they [Russian troops] were not in the city. They came this morning. The military has already left the city, making their demands," Yakovliev said.

He said that employees of the city council were taken out into the yard, checked the documents, and then walked around the offices of the administrative building and took away the system units from the computers.

In a video address to residents, the mayor stressed that the Russian military has set the only condition - not to hold pro-Ukrainian rallies.

"It is clear that this condition is difficult. We all believe that Skadovsk is Ukraine. But now we are surrounded by soldiers with weapons, and they are dictating such conditions to us today. I understand that everyone is furious, but I want everyone to understand what is at stake. This is actually calm, as much as it is possible now, in our city. I urge everyone to remain calm," Yakovliev added.

He said that the work of the city council had currently been paralyzed due to the lack of the internet, which is to be restored in the near future. The invaders also visited other administrative buildings, including the police and military enlistment offices. As far as the mayor knows, the equipment was not taken from there.

Earlier reports said that people in the Kherson region were holding mass rallies against Russian invaders. Pro-Ukrainian rallies take place daily in temporarily occupied cities. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, today, March 9, in Kherson, Russia's National Guard detained 400 Ukrainians.

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Putin launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russian troops have been shelling and destroying infrastructure and residential areas in Ukrainian cities and villages using artillery, multiple launch rocket systems and ballistic missiles.














