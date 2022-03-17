Two people died when Russian shells hit Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports that two people died as a result of shelling by occupiers in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv on Thursday.

"On March 17, at about 4:30 p.m., the Rescue Service 101 received several reports of fires in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital. Two cars caught fire as a result of shelling. The fire was extinguished at 5:04 p.m. One person was killed," the SES said, Censor.NET reports.

Also, according to the SES, a fire broke out on a grassy area in the area of 5 thousand. sq. m. Currently, the fire is being extinguished.

"Another call came about a fire in the warehouse. The area of the fire is 10 thousand square meters. There is a threat of a shell explosion, which extinguishes the fire from a safe distance. Elimination continues. According to preliminary information, one person died in the fire," - said. in the message.







