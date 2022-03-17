News Video • War

Two people died when Russian shells hit Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district. VIDEO&PHOTOS

21 54516
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports that two people died as a result of shelling by occupiers in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv on Thursday.

"On March 17, at about 4:30 p.m., the Rescue Service 101 received several reports of fires in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the capital. Two cars caught fire as a result of shelling. The fire was extinguished at 5:04 p.m. One person was killed," the SES said, Censor.NET reports.

Also, according to the SES, a fire broke out on a grassy area in the area of 5 thousand. sq. m. Currently, the fire is being extinguished.

Read more: Civilians, including US citizen, killed in Russian shelling of Chernihiv

"Another call came about a fire in the warehouse. The area of the fire is 10 thousand square meters. There is a threat of a shell explosion, which extinguishes the fire from a safe distance. Elimination continues. According to preliminary information, one person died in the fire," - said. in the message.

Two people died when Russian shells hit Kyivs Sviatoshynskyi district 01
Two people died when Russian shells hit Kyivs Sviatoshynskyi district 02
Two people died when Russian shells hit Kyivs Sviatoshynskyi district 03
Two people died when Russian shells hit Kyivs Sviatoshynskyi district 04

TOP news

all news