Missile strike on Kyiv: one killed, 19 injured, six houses, kindergarten, school damaged. VIDEO&PHOTOS

One person was killed and 19 more, including four children, were injured in a rocket attack on Kyiv. Six houses, a kindergarten and a school were damaged.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said this in a statement.

"The enemy continues to attack the capital. In the morning, orcs shelled a residential area in the Podil district. One person was killed, 19 were injured, including four children. Six houses, a kindergarten and a school were damaged," Klitschko said.

Rescuers and medics are working on the spot.






