Russia planning to move further to Europe – Zelensky in Swedish parliament. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said, speaking in the Swedish Parliament, that Russia will not stop at Ukraine and expects to go further to Europe with the war.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Russia went to war against Ukraine because it expects to go further into Europe. It expects to destroy freedom further in Europe. This is a fundamental challenge for the European security system," Zelensky said.

According to him, having attacked Ukraine, "the Russian leadership did not decide that it could travel through time, cancel the 21st century and act in the times of totalitarian ideologies."

"If Ukraine had not resisted, if it had not been able to defend itself, then this would have meant that everything that we living modern people value, everything that all free people in any state appreciate, would have lost. This would mean that all Russia's neighbors in insecurity. That would mean that you are insecure, because only the sea separates you from this aggressive Russian policy. And Russian propagandists are already discussing on state television how Russia is occupying, in particular, your island of Gotland," he said.

"And how will it keep it under its control for decades, showing it to the Russians on the map, demonstrating the directions of the offensive. You ask what the purpose of this is. They say that it will be beneficial for Russia to place air defenses and a military base on Gotland to cover the capture of the Baltic States," the president added.

Zelensky also called on Swedish parliamentarians to look at the consequences of Russian aggression on the territory of Ukraine.

"Eight years of war in the east, occupation of Crimea, repressions, mockery of people, suppression of any manifestations of freedom and diversity ... A month of full-scale war. Total cruelty. Bombing of peaceful cities. Kidnapping of children. Forced removal of children and adults to Russia. Violence in the occupied areas. Large-scale looting by the Russian military. Tens of thousands of houses and apartments have been destroyed," the head of state said.

