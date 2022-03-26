"Everyone is scared, but the most important thing is freedom and the future of our nation," - BBC report from the battlefield in Irpen. ВIДЕО

BBC correspondent Jeremy Bowen visited the city and saw how it lived in the second month of the Russian-Ukrainian war and why the occupiers could not take it.

As reported by Censor.NET, during the filming, journalists met a Ukrainian, who returned to defend Ukraine after 25 years of living in Britain.

"Everyone is scared, but freedom is the most important thing. The freedom of our nation and the future of our nation," he said.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Read more: "We ready to discuss terms of peace, but not ready to fulfil ultimatums," - Zelensky