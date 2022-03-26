One of the mines used by Russian troops to mine approaches to Odessa was brought to the Bosphorus. VIDEO

Turkish authorities have closed the passage through the Bosphorus in both directions after a civilian ship was notified of a suspicious mine-like object.

The Ministry of National Defense, which announced the closure of the strait, spread a tweet about the location of an unidentified object, a team of divers will be sent to neutralize the threat, as reported by Censor.NET referring to Ukrainian truth.

An unknown object was reported by a civilian ship passing through the Bosphorus. A photo of the object taken from the shore is also reported.

The news of the mine provoked such a serious reaction also because Russia had previously mined areas of the Black Sea near Ukraine and spread information through government agencies that these mines could reach the Bosphorus.

Some time later, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense confirmed that it was indeed a sea mine.

Sappers neutralized it, after which navigation through the strait was restored.

According to the Turkish authorities, these are old-style floating mines, most likely used by the Russians to mine the sea. Russian sources reported the placement of 420 min.

Turkey has asked the Ukrainian and Russian sides for consultations