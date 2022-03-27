Drone recorded how occupiers shot dead two people who were trying to leave battle zone near Kyiv. VIDEO

Russian soldiers shot dead a man and his wife trying to get out of the battle zone in a car.

As Censor.NET informs with a link to BBC News Ukrainian, the crime was recorded on video from a reconnaissance drone.

Watch more: Occupiers are dispersing a peaceful rally in Kherson with smoke bombs. VIDEO

According to a witness, a convoy of civilian cars tried to leave the combat zone in the suburbs of Kyiv, but Russian soldiers started firing at them. The convoy was forced to return, but one of the cars fell behind because it was probably hit by invaders. The driver got out, shouting that there were children in the car, but the occupiers killed him.

It is known that Maksym Iovenko and his wife died.