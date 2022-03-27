On March 27, 1,100 people were evacuated through two humanitarian corridors - Vereshchuk. VIDEO

Two humanitarian corridors were agreed for Sunday, March 27, to evacuate people to safety from Donetsk and Luhansk regions. 1,100 people were evacuated to safer places.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Reintegration of the Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk at a briefing, reports Censor.NЕТ.

