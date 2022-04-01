Ukrainian soldiers from "Stugna" destroyed enemy`s flamethrower "Solntsepyok". VIDEO

Footage of Ukrainian soldiers destroying the TOS-1 Solntsepyok with the help of the Stugna missile defense system has hit the web.

According to Censor.NЕТ this was stated in Telegram by Oleksii Goncharenko, released the corresponding video.

"Stugna burned the TOS-1 Solntsepyok, a weapon used in Afghanistan and Chechnya to burn out entire gorges. And in Ukraine, this degenerate military was burning our towns and villages with them.

So you got a little bit burned in the cabin, russian soldier.

By the way, these Stugna were supposed to be exported, but they have been serving our soldiers for 37 days. After our victory the demand for Stugna in all parts of the world will be enormous. Other than Russia, there will be demand for coffins, sugar, moonshine. Just like in the last 10 centuries," he wrote.

