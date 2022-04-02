Paratroopers of 95th Brigade destroyed 2 Russian Mi-8 helicopters from "Corsair". VIDEO

Ukrainian paratroopers destroyed two Russian helicopters in Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the command of the Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, informed by Censor.NET



"With the beginning of the open Russian invasion, the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a considerable amount of weapons, military equipment, and manpower, including helicopters of the enemy's military aircraft.

In particular, yesterday, according to the data confirmed, two transport and combat helicopters of the Russian Armed Forces were shot down by servicemen of the 95th separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The helicopters were destroyed in the Kharkiv region by the calculation of the domestic portable anti-tank missile system "Corsair". This is essentially the first case when an air target has been successfully destroyed with an anti-aircraft missile system!

After being hit by a missile, an uncontrolled air enemy collapsed sideways and collided with its own helicopter, which flew behind it.

The video shows enemy helicopters burning after a "successful" landing.

We are proud of the skill, military success, and professionalism of our paratroopers! "- said in a statement.