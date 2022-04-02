Russia is increasing its troops and equipment in Sumy region - Zhyvytskyi. VIDEO

The Russian Federation is increasing the concentration of its units and military equipment in the central part of the Sumy region.

The head of the Sumy regional military administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said this on the air of the information marathon, as reported by Censor.NET.

"The enemy has taken over the southern part of the region. Now they are starting to dig into many communities, looking for local authorities. This is the beginning of the occupation of the central part of Sumy region," he said.

According to him, the accumulation of troops is currently underway in Konotop and Sumy districts, starting from the border with the Russian Federation: Bilopil community, Buryn, Putivl, Novoslobod.

"Further to Konotop - a very difficult situation. More than a thousand units of military equipment. Periodically there are clashes, shelling by Russian artillery of our settlements," he said.

According to Zhyvytskyi, the Russians place their equipment between houses in the villages, thus covering themselves with civilians, and also fire on civilian cars.

"On April 1, the Russian military abducted a man who was carrying humanitarian aid to one of the communities," the head of the military administration said.

According to Zhyvytskyi, the accumulation of Russian military equipment continues, rotation is taking place.