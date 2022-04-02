"It will be difficult to recognize someone": Armed Forces showed how they "met" Russian occupiers in Dmytrivka near Kyiv. VIDEO
76 20138
The Ukrainian army continues to destroy and drive away Russian troops near Kyiv.
In particular, another settlement in the Bucha district was liberated - the village of Dmytrivka, according to a story on the Military Television of Ukraine, as reported by Censor.NET
Russian troops kept Dmitrovka under occupation for about three weeks, but it was time to answer for what they had done.