It was series of loud explosions in Enerhodar, occupiers disperse peaceful meeting, - "Energoatom". VIDEO

It was a series of loud explosions that took place in Enerhodar.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of Energoatom.

As it is noted, this morning the residents of the city gathered for a peaceful meeting in support of Ukraine. They sang the hymn and talked to each other. This was observed by the Russian occupiers. As people began to disperse, paddy wagons approached, in which the invaders began to "pack" the locals.

"Within minutes, the city was shaken by the sounds of explosions and massive shelling. Terrified people began to flee in different directions. Car sirens sounded, even in the streets far from the site of the explosion," - said in a statement.

It is also noted that they have started disconnecting communications!

"The Internet is gone, phone calls are also impossible. The racists are acting in such a way that the world doesn't know about their crimes against civilians! In particular, today's explosions and mass shelling of innocent people," Energoatom added.

Read more: Russian occupiers fired missiles at infrastructure facilities and residential buildings in Poltava and Kremenchuk, - Lunin