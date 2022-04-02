In the Odesa region the troops of the Russian Federation carry out air reconnaissance and attack from the sky, - Operational command "South". VIDEO
As Censor.NET reports, the press service of the Operational Command "South" reported about it on Facebook.
The demoralized and ferocious occupier continues to look for reserves and ways to implement his nefarious plans. The enemy is persistently conducting air reconnaissance, pressing and attacking from the sky. All risks from the sea, air, and land are taken into account, all enemy actions are closely monitored. - on guard of borders and protection of the region ", it is told in the message.
The command called on the residents of border towns to be vigilant and responsible, not to endanger themselves, and in case of detection of suspects, to immediately notify the relevant units of the security and defense forces of the region.
Despite hostile attacks, the situation in the Odesa region remains stable and under control, the command said.