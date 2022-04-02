Interception of occupier's conversation: Kadyrovites in Mariupol shoot Ukrainian children for fun, and racists eat dogs. АУДIО

The Russian occupiers tell their relatives (including their wives and fathers) about the atrocities of the Kadyrovites and the eating of dogs. Their relatives are calmly reacting to the fact that the occupiers came to kill Ukrainian children and rob houses.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Telegram channel of the Security Service of Ukraine, publishing intercepted telephone conversations.

The Russian occupiers are "breaking the bottom" every day. There is so much evidence of degradation and atrocities by racists on the intercepted SBU films that we have made a separate selection of them.

Yes, one of the invaders and his wife enjoy a "safari" on children in Mariupol, where Kadyrovites run after a little Ukrainian girl and shoot her in the legs - for fun. He further praises the trophies seized near Kyiv: "… cars were recruited, f*ck. Ruzhiev recruited themselves, carbines…".

And another calmly tells his father that they are eating dogs (and this is not about alabai, as was the case with previous interceptions). Like, everything is fine with their food: "… the dog was slaughtered, eaten, because it's just ... the guts are over".

The worst thing is that even "peaceful" Russians who have remained in Russia enjoy these atrocities committed by their relatives in Ukraine.

"We record all atrocities so that each occupier suffers a well-deserved punishment. And, above all, on the battlefield! "said in a statement.