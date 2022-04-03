Little David told how their family was leaving Bucha under fire: I felt that there could be trouble, some cars with children were shot. VIDEO

A family from Bucha, who managed to leave the occupied city in a crowded car directly under fire, told about their rescue.

The little boy David from Bucha is a member of this family. Despite his age, he seriously described how he and his parents were leaving the city under fire. After the horrors, the child, barely holding back tears, remembers how they drove past the wrecked cars.

"When we were driving, there were burned cars, some cars with children were shot," says David.

"I felt there could be trouble," he added.

