Ukrainian soldiers destroyed large concentration of occupiers' cars. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a large accumulation of Russian occupants' vehicles.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of OC "East".

The report notes: "Yesterday our soldiers discovered a large cluster of automotive equipment, which Russian fascists decided to hide on a farm. However, it was not possible to remain unnoticed for long by the gaze of the Ukrainian defenders.

With accurate fire our artillerymen covered the hangar with the equipment. The fuel trucks then detonated.

Russian occupation troops have lost more than 40 vehicles. This, in turn, significantly reduces the enemy's potential in one direction of the battle area.

