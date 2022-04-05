Borodyanka is practically destroyed, Russians destroyed everything in their way - Regional Military Administration. VIDEO

Rescuers and law enforcement officers work in Borodyanka, liberated from the Russian occupiers, in the Kyiv region.

This was announced in the Telegram by the Head of the Humanitarian Department of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksii Kuleba, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"Borodyanka... Unfortunately, the city is practically gone. The Russian occupiers destroyed everything in their path. Cynically and brutally. The town is now closed - rescuers and law enforcers are working there," the message states.

