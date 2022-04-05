"Stugna" working against convoy of Russian armored vehicles. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces showed how the Stugna anti-tank missile system works. The anti-tank system was used against a convoy of Russian armored vehicles.

The project "Ukrainian witness" published a video in which the military of the AFU in practice demonstrates the work of "Stugna", reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Stugna" is an anti-tank missile system that destroys armored vehicles as well as helicopters. This weapon has been successfully used by the Ukrainian military against the Russian army during the Russian-Ukrainian war. Thus, on April 5, an AFU landing force shot down the Ka-52, a Russian reconnaissance helicopter worth more than $10 million, with the Stugna.

One of the military noted that a shot from the Stugna costs twenty thousand. Therefore it is reasonable to use this weapon only against serious objects, such as tanks, gasoline tankers, air defense or "Buratino" multiple rocket launcher systems.

The video is dedicated to Yurii Oliynyk - Lviv cameraman, fighter of one of the AFU brigades. Yurii died in the Luhansk region on March 27, 2022.

Watch more: Тew Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter destroyed by anti-tank missile system Stugna. VIDEO