Consequences of missile strike by Russian troops on Kramatorsk station. VIDEO 21+

Today, April 8, Russian troops launched a missile strike at the Kramatorsk railway station in the Donetsk region.

As reported by Censor.NET

More than a dozen people have been killed and many injured so far.

Meanwhile, horrific videos and photos from the shooting site are being spread on social networks.

According to the spokeswoman of the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Tatyana Ignatchenko, as a result of the shelling of the Kramatorsk station, 27 people were lost.

However, she noted that the figures are preliminary and are likely to be adjusted upwards.

"The shelling took place 2 hours ago, it is known that currently there are 30 wounded, 27 dead, including 2 children. These aren't all figures, they will be much higher. The racists knew where they were going, the evacuation of the Kramatorsk railway station has been going on since February 26, the racists knew that there were 1,000 people there every day.

Yesterday 3 evacuation trains were blocked, and the trains could hardly go on the route. Attempts to evacuate will not stop, "Ignatchenko stressed.

As noted, on the morning of April 8, the Russian occupiers fired rockets at the Kramatorsk railway station.According to Ukrzaliznytsia, more than 30 people were killed and more than 100 were injured in the shelling.

