Journalist Oleh Baturin - about abduction, beating in captivity and life in occupied Kherson region. VIDEO

Journalist Oleh Baturin spent 8 days in Russian captivity in Nova Kakhovka.

In an interview with Marina Danyliuk-Yarmolaeva, Oleh Baturin spoke about the captivity and what is happening in the occupied Kherson region, Censor.NET reports.

On March 12, Oleh Baturyn, a journalist with the Novy Den newspaper, disappeared in Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast. An acquaintance called him and offered to meet near the bus station. At about 4:30 pm, Oleh went to a meeting, leaving his phone and documents at home. Promised to return in 20 minutes. But did not return. On March 20, the Russians released Oleh.

