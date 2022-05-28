Every day we work on strengthening our defense, - Zelensky. VIDEO

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky traditionally addressed the Ukrainians in the evening of May 28.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Zelensky's adress.

The President said: "Every day we are working to strengthen our defense. This is, above all, the supply of weapons. Every day we are getting closer to the point where our army will outnumber the occupiers technologically and with striking power. Of course, a lot depends on our partners. On their willingness to provide Ukraine with everything it needs to defend its freedom." And I expect good news about this already next week."

