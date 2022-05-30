Enemy is advancing inside Severodonetsk. Heavy fighting is already going on in streets of city, three doctors have disappeared, - Haidai. VIDEO

The enemy is advancing inside Severodonetsk. Heavy fighting is already taking place on the streets of the city, the situation is difficult.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai declared it in the video address, informs Censor.NET.

"Three doctors have disappeared in the city, only a mutilated ambulance has been found. The city's critical infrastructure has been destroyed by almost 100%, and 90% of the housing stock has been damaged, of which 60% is critical. The city is littered with Russian corpses, the streets are hot - in the future, it may provoke the development of infections," - said Haidai.

According to him, Lysychansk is under the control of Ukraine. The Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway is ours, but it is very shelled, it is dangerous to move on. Humanitarian goods are being imported, soon 10 trucks with humanitarian aid are going to Lysychansk.

