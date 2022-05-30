Enemy is advancing inside Severodonetsk. Heavy fighting is already going on in streets of city, three doctors have disappeared, - Haidai. VIDEO
The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai declared it in the video address, informs Censor.NET.
"Three doctors have disappeared in the city, only a mutilated ambulance has been found. The city's critical infrastructure has been destroyed by almost 100%, and 90% of the housing stock has been damaged, of which 60% is critical. The city is littered with Russian corpses, the streets are hot - in the future, it may provoke the development of infections," - said Haidai.
According to him, Lysychansk is under the control of Ukraine. The Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway is ours, but it is very shelled, it is dangerous to move on. Humanitarian goods are being imported, soon 10 trucks with humanitarian aid are going to Lysychansk.