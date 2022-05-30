Russian occupiers fire at TOS-1A "Solntsepek" and MLRS "Hail" residential buildings in Novomykhaylivka. VIDEO

The Russian occupiers fired at TOS-1A "Solntsepek" and MLRS "Hail" residential buildings in Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this war crime of the occupiers was recorded by Kremlin propagandists. The journalist Denys Kazansky writes about it on the page on a social network and publishes video of attack.



"Russian soldiers themselves document the war crimes of their army and post videos on the Internet. This video shows the shelling of Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region from a drone. Previously, they were ashamed to teach this, but now they are bragging. And then the same filth with bulging eyes will shout about the genocide of Donbass "Ukrainian fascists", said Kazansky in a letter to the video.

