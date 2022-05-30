SSU has gained access to phone of one of Kadyrovites: It contains "heroic" fights with pine trees. VIDEO

The Security Service of Ukraine received access to the phone of one of the Kadyrovites.

According to Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the SSU.

"The Security Service of Ukraine has gained access to the phone number of one of the Kadyrovites who came to Ukraine for the war. From its contents, in particular, it became even clearer why some units of the Kadyrovites call "tik-tok troops." After all, instead of fighting with Ukrainian defenders, these "Putin infantry" are fighting heroically with pine trees in the forests of Luhansk region.

And do you know how many takes with RPG shots you need to do to get a "bright" video and a "large-scale" battle? See for yourself… "- the message reads.

