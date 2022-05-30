Europe must demonstrate force - Zelensky appealed to European Parliament. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to the European Parliament on Monday, May 30.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Telegram of Zelensky.

The statement noted: "During the address to the European Council stressed: Europe must demonstrate force. Because only force is perceived by Russia as an argument. This is the time. It is time to be not separate, not a wreck, but a single entity. Ukraine showed by its own example why in our country since February 24th - maximum unity, everybody works for one result - defense of the state.

And thanks to this, we managed something that the world did not expect: Ukraine stopped the Russian army - and everyone was afraid of it, remember? - And was able to liberate part of its conquered territory. Greater unity is the foundation of this strength. And you know that. Finally, all the strife in Europe, the internal disputes, which only encourage Russia to press you more, must stop."