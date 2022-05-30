Russian sea mine found and neutralized on Odessa beach - OC "South". VIDEO

As a result of yesterday's storm in the Black Sea, a Russian sea anchor mine was torn from its mount and carried by the waves onto one of the beaches of Odessa region.

"Fortunately the beach is systematically patrolled and there were no vacationers. The dangerous discovery was deactivated by specialists of the AFU Navy demolition team. After removal to a dangerous place, the military specialists carried out a controlled detonation of the mine," the report says.

OC "South" draws the attention of all those wishing to rest, that the danger of such "surprises" in the beach area is too high. And the mine will not always behave with restraint, quite likely an uncontrolled detonation.

