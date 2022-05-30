Maximum combat power of Russian army gathered in Donbass - Zelensky. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's address on the 96th day of a full-scale war with Russia.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to President's рress service.

Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Kurakhovo, Slavyansk and some other settlements remain key targets for the occupiers in this direction.

I am grateful to our defenders who, despite the technical and in some places quantitative advantage of the occupants, heroically hold the defense.

Today Russian troops shelled Kharkiv again. The territory of the Sumy region was also shelled across the Ukraine-Russia border. The fight for the Kherson region continues. Step by step we are liberating our land, gradually approaching the point at which Russia will have to put down its weapons, count all its dead and move on to diplomacy. We will have to!

Today in the Luhansk region, the occupants disrupted the evacuation from the areas of hostilities by firing at a car that was driving locally. French journalist Frederic Leclerc died from a fatal wound as a result of this shelling. He was working for the French television station BFM TV. A little more than a month ago I gave an interview to this particular channel. It was my first interview with the French media since the full-scale war. My sincere condolences tocolleagues and family of Frédéric. He became the 32nd media person to die after February 24," Zelensky said.

