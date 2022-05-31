News Video • Russian aggression against Ukraine, War

Occupiers hit house with two children in Mykolaiv area, - Kim. VIDEO

4 9077
In the Mykolaiv area the Russian military hit the house with two children, children didn't suffer.

As Censor.NET reports, the chairman of the Mykolaiv regional military administration Vitaly Kim reported about it on Telegram.

"Intensive shelling of the city and the region continues. Assholes hit a house with two children. The children are alive. Our military is pressuring the enemy. Everything is going according to plan," he wrote.

See more: At night occupiers struck missile on Sloviansk, there are dead and wounded, - Kyrylenko. PHOTOS

Follow Censor.NET on Telegram 

TOP news

all news