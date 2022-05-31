Russian agency in "Ukroboronprom" is exposed and collaborators who investigated positions of AFU in east are detained, - SSU. VIDEO

Since the beginning of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian special services have exposed more than 360 Russian agents and more than 5,000 collaborators.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

As it is noted, one of the latest detentions, in particular: in Kyiv, the SSU counterintelligence, with the assistance of Ukroboronprom's security unit, exposed an employee of one of the defense companies for agitation in favor of the Russian Federation. The attacker publicly justified the occupiers' war crimes and called on his colleagues to support the enemy's army.

The official repeatedly appealed to the President of the Russian Federation to grant him Russian citizenship.

"During searches of the agitator's residence, law enforcement officers found electronic media with pro-Kremlin propaganda, as well as design documentation for aircraft construction. The attacker has now been notified of the suspicion.

According to the SSU, a Russian citizen who called on Kyivites to cooperate with the enemy was sentenced to 5 years in prison.

It is established that the malefactor lived in the capital on forged documents and coordinated his actions with one of the racist ideologues close to the Kremlin.

It is also reported that in the Donetsk region during a special operation, the Russian intelligence network, which was investigating the positions of the Armed Forces on the Eastern Front, was liquidated.

One agent was detained in Sloviansk, where he was filming and videotaping the movement of Ukrainian troops.

Another agent was exposed in Kramatorsk district. He collected intelligence and passed it on to the invaders through the Telegram. His "liaison" was a cousin who is a Russian citizen and a member of the racist occupation group.

Watch more: Explosive in crutch: SSU exposed and detained malefactor who planned attack in Zaporizhia. VIDEO

In addition, in Kharkiv, SSU officers exposed two former members of the ORDLO illegal armed groups.

One was detained during operations. This is a former police officer from the temporarily occupied Ienakievo, who in 2014 joined the ranks of the so-called "DPR police". He later left the group and moved to Kharkiv, where he hid from justice.

The second ex-militant turned out to be a repeatedly convicted resident of the temporarily occupied city of Rovenky in Luhansk region. In 2015, terrorist leaders appointed him a machine gunner. However, he soon fled to Ukrainian-controlled territory.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, two commanders of the so-called "LPR" units were sentenced to imprisonment in Luhansk region. As part of the Russian occupation groups, they took part in hostilities against Ukrainian troops.

Both criminals were taken prisoner during a failed enemy attack on Severodonetsk. The court sentenced them to 8 and 10 years in prison, respectively.

The SSU continues to work systematically to expose and prosecute all participants and organizers of crimes against Ukraine's state security.