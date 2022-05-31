"Ordered to write agreement that we are going to kill civilians of Ukraine," - captured sniper. VIDEO

The Russian occupiers understand in advance that they will be ordered to kill Ukrainian civilians.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

A Russian sniper, who was captured by the Ukrainian Armed Forces during hostilities in the Volnovakha district of Donetsk region, said he had signed an agreement to kill civilians.

"We received an order: to write an agreement that we are going to kill civilians in Ukraine. I wrote a report on the 29th, some wrote a refusal. But the deputy politician said:" Sign the report again. If you do not go, you will be sent "on the lips" (guard. - Ed.), Or simply fired, "- said the occupier.

