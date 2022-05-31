Practical result of new EU sanctions package against Russia - minus tens of billions of euros for war - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to the citizens of Ukraine on the 97th day of the war with Russia.

"We finally have specifics about the European Union's sixth sanctions package against Russia for this war. The package has been agreed upon. Its approval and entry into force will take some time. But the key elements of the package are already clear, and most importantly, its direction. European countries have agreed to significantly restrict oil imports from Russia. And I am grateful to everyone who worked to achieve this agreement. The practical result is a minus tens of billions of euros, which Russia will now not be able to spend on terror financing," Zelensky said.

According to him, it is important to understand that the EU countries' rejection of Russian oil will accelerate their transition to renewable energy sources.

"Strategically, this leaves Russia on the margins of the modern economy. With such an aggressive policy and course of isolation from the civilized world, Russia simply will not be able to adapt. And it loses out economically," the President said.

Zelensky also said that as part of the sixth sanctions package he expects to disconnect one of Russia's largest banks, Sberbank, from SWIFT, stop broadcasting Russian disinformation channels in Europe and new personal sanctions.

"We will work on new restrictions for Russia. As soon as the sixth package starts working, we will immediately start working on a new one - the seventh. After all, there should be no economic relations of the free world with a terrorist state," the President concluded.

