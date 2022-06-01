"They pushed them away little, that's why they are furious," - fighters of 59th Yakov Gandziuk SMB. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders, on the border of Mykolayiv and Kherson regions, are doing everything possible to bring our victory closer and are trying to give the enemy the opportunity to update the statistics of the "two hundred" every day.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers pushed back the occupiers, but they continue to attack - most often artillery shelling.

"We pushed them away a little bit, but they bite and bite very hard. They still have enough strength and there is something ... But we also know what we want to achieve," said one of the fighters of the 59th Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Yakov Gandziuk.

