Belarus transfers military equipment to border with Ukraine. VIDEO&PHOTOS

An echelon of tanks, IFVs, APCs and howitzers is being transferred from Grodno to the Brest region.

Military equipment was unloaded on June 1 at the Korobchytsia and Svisloch railway stations in the Grodno region.

The equipment included 37 IFVs, 2 Ural, BRDM-2 trucks, SAT-4 tractor, 5 Osa missile systems, 2 bases for the Osa missile system, covered with tarpaulin.

The equipment belongs to the Armed Forces of Belarus. Many cars are marked with a red square.

The next day, June 2, at about 8 am, the train left Grodno for Brest.

According to the Belarusian Guyun, earlier Belarusians used this technique to strengthen the border with Ukraine in the Gomel region. The other part, a smaller one, was used to strengthen the border with Poland, and now it is being transported to Brest.








