American singer Billie Eilish took Ukrainian flag at her concert and sang with it. VIDEO

American singer Billie Eilish performed at her concert in Bonn, Germany, carrying a Ukrainian flag.

The video was posted on Instagram page by Ukrainian singer Jerry Heil, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

 
 
 
 
 
She told the story of how it happened. "I was able to give the flag to Billie Eilish. Friends, thank you sincerely for supporting Ukraine and allowing the world to hear and see us again," she said, among other things.

The Ukrainian singer wrote "Thank you for your strength" on the flag.

Billie took the flag and sang "Happier Than Ever" with it.

