Thanks to Biden for HIMARS, we expect good news on arms deliveries from other partners as well, - Zelensky. VIDEO

On June 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made his traditional address to the Ukrainian people.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Telegram of Zelensky.

The message notes: "The United States has confirmed at various levels that advanced HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems are being sent to our nation. These weapons will truly help save the lives of our people and protect our land.

I am grateful to President Biden, to all of our American friends and to the people of the United States for this support. Expecting.

We also expect good news about arms shipments from other partners. For example, there is a new defense assistance package from Sweden today.

We are working to bring the supply of modern weapons systems to a higher level.

