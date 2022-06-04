Russia has no place in UNESCO, - Zelensky reacted to shelling of Svyatohirska Lavra. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky is convinced that every church burned by Russia in Ukraine, every school blown up and every memorial destroyed prove that Russia has no place in UNESCO.

As Censor.NET reports, the president stated this on Telegram channel, commenting on today's strike by Russian artillery on the Svyatohirska Lavra in Donetsk region.

"Russian artillery struck the Svyatohirska Lavra in the Donetsk region again today. The All Saints Hermitage was destroyed. It was consecrated in 1912. It was first destroyed during the Soviet era. It was later rebuilt. And then it was burned by the Russian army.

That same week, on Wednesday, Russian shells exploded in the cells of the monastery's monks. Four people were killed and four others were seriously injured. Svyatohirsk has been under fire since May.

Read more: We have planned ambitious project to rebuild Ukraine, I invite partners to join its implementation - Zelensky

The occupiers know exactly which object is being shelled. They know that there are no military targets on the territory of the Svyatohirska Lavra. It is known that there are about 300 lay people fleeing hostilities, including 60 children. But still the Russian army is shelling the laurel, like the whole Donbas. Like any other territory and any other object of Ukraine that can be reached. They do not care what to turn into ruins.

See more: For 100 days of war Ukraine stopped "second army of the world" and continues to repel occupiers, - Zelensky. PHOTOS

On May 31, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appealed to UNESCO to deprive Russia of membership in the organization. Ukrainian diplomacy is consistently working on this. No country other than Russia has destroyed so many monuments, cultural and social sites in Europe since World War II. Every church burned by Russia in Ukraine, every school blown up, every destroyed memorial proves that Russia has no place in UNESCO. What can we talk about with a barbarian state, with a terrorist state? About what artillery shells are better to destroy the historical heritage?

We expect a logical and fair response from the UN and UNESCO. It is the United Nations, and its charter does not provide for alliances with terrorists. Russia's isolation must be complete, it must be held accountable for its crimes," the statement said.