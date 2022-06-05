As result of Russian aggression 614 buildings are damaged, and 90 are completely destroyed in Dimer in Kyiv region, - head of RMA Kuleba. VIDEO

In the village of Dymer, Kyiv region, 614 buildings were damaged and 90 were completely destroyed as a result of Russian aggression.

As Censor.NET reports, this was announced on Telegram by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba.

"We are working on departure to the Vyshhorod district ... In the village of Dymer, 614 buildings were damaged due to Russian aggression, 90 were completely destroyed, and the plant of one of the most powerful enterprises in Ukraine for the production of windows was damaged," said the head of the RMA.

According to him, during the trip, an inspection of the destroyed residential buildings was conducted and the priority tasks for the reconstruction of settlements were discussed.

"We are making every effort to ensure that the residents of the district can return to their homes as soon as possible and that the proper living conditions in the communities are restored," Kuleba said.

Read more: In Kyiv region near Belarusian border all is quiet, but there is constant threat to region, - Head of RMA Kuleba