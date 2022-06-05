Shelling of Lysychansk by Russian occupiers: Damaged high-rise buildings and infrastructure. VIDEO

The racists fired on the center of Lysychansk in the Luhansk region at night, as a result of which high-rise buildings and infrastructure of the city were damaged.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

It is noted that the headquarters for the distribution of humanitarian aid, where more than 40 civilians lived in the shelter, burned down.

Police officers are working at the scene to record the consequences of the shelling. Information on the victims and the dead are currently being clarified.

