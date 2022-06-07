Putin is blackmailing world with threats to food security, - Blinken. VIDEO

Putin is cutting off food supplies and aggressively using his propaganda machine to avert or distort responsibility for blocking seaports.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

" Russian President Putin launched his unprovoked war of aggression on Ukraine. That’s, of course, caused terrible suffering in Ukraine itself, its people, the country; but again, as you know very well, it’s having a devastating impact on global food security because Ukraine is one of the breadbaskets of the world. It’s a leading producer of wheat, of corn, sunflower oil, among other things. And quite literally every place I go, this is what I hear," he said.

According to Blinken, the Russian naval blockade in the Black Sea is currently preventing the delivery of Ukrainian crops to their usual destinations.

"There are somewhere around 20 million tons of wheat that’s trapped in silos near Odessa and in ships literally filled with grain that are stuck in the Odessa port because of this Russian blockade. Russian forces have captured some of Ukraine’s most productive farmland. They planted explosives throughout the fields. They’ve destroyed vital agricultural infrastructure. There are credible reports, including as we saw in one of our leading newspapers today, that Russia is pilfering Ukraine’s grain exporters – exports, excuse me – to sell for its own profit. Now Russia is hoarding its food exports as well," said the US Secretary of State.

"So this is all deliberate. We know that. President Putin is stopping food from being shipped and aggressively using his propaganda machine to deflect or distort responsibility because he hopes it’ll get the world to give in to him and end the sanctions. In other words, quite simply put, it’s blackmail," Blinken said.

