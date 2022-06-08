More than 31 thousand Russians have died in Ukraine. There will be time when the number of losses even for Russia will cross the limit, - Zelensky. ВIДЕО
The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi made a traditional address to the Ukrainian people on evening, April 7.
According to Censor.NЕТ, the President's address has been poste on his telegram.
"More than 31,000 Russian servicemen have already died in Ukraine. Since February 24, Russia has been paying for almost 300 lives of its soldiers every day for a completely senseless war against Ukraine." - stated the message.