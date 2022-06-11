Rashists accelerated demolition of destroyed houses in occupied Mariupol, - Andriushchenko. VIDEO

The occupiers in Mariupol accelerated the demolition of houses destroyed by racist shelling.

The adviser to the mayor Petro Andriushchenko reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"Demolition of houses. The process due to the change of occupation power in the Donetsk region has significantly accelerated. The planned demolition is widely reported. After the occupiers decide to demolish the houses, the entrance of the residents to their apartments, even if they are in the surviving part of the house, is restricted due to "danger". Personal belongings are not allowed to be taken away. During the dismantling of debris and demolition of buildings, the work area is protected by the occupiers.

The practice of medical duty for ambulances has been introduced. Mariupol residents say that dizziness and an acute reaction of the stomach, as a result of the terrible findings under the blockages, became a mass reaction of the occupiers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

