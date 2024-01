In occupied Berdyansk, the morning began with explosions, leaving part of the city without light

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Three explosions took place in Berdyansk in the morning. According to preliminary data, the substation exploded.

Part of the city was left without light. The scale of the destruction is being clarified.

Read more: More than 10 explosions were heard in occupied Berdiansk during day.