Occupiers are putting pressure in Severodonetsk, and in the direction of Lysychansk, Bakhmut, Slavyansk, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to the citizens of Ukraine following the 109th day of the struggle against the Russian invasion.

As Censor.NЕТ reports citing the President's facebook page.

"The key tactical goal of the occupiers has not changed - they are pushing forward in Severodonetsk, fierce battles for literally every meter are ongoing, they also pressing in the direction of Lysychansk, Bakhmut, Slavyansk.

The Russian army is trying to deploy reserve forces in the Donbas. But what reserves can they have now? It seems that they will try to throw into battle poorly trained conscripts and those who were gathered by covert mobilization. And this means only one thing: Russia can cross the border of 40,000 of its lost troops in June. They have not lost so much in any other war for many decades," - Zelensky said.

