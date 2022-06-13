Poland has built 140-kilometer wall on border with Belarus. VIDEO

In Poland, the construction of a 140-kilometer-long fence on the border with Belarus has been completed.

According to Censor.NET, the Polish Border Guard Service announced this on Twitter.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

"The first completed sections of the constructed barrier at the border have been put into operation. The rest of the sections are being accepted. The spans are already located on a 140 km long section," the statement said.

It is also noted that the installation of electronic equipment on the fence will begin in the coming days.

\

Read more: Russia maintains up to three BTGs on borders with Sumy and Chernihiv regions. Preparations for re-invasion are not noted, - SBGS