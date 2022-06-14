Russia has come up with new scheme to supply cannon fodder to forefront - hiring men for "humanitarian" work - SSU. VIDEO

Russian recruitment companies are now looking for "volunteers" for the army. They offer good salaries for the "restoration" of the occupied territories in eastern Ukraine - to dismantle the blockages or load humanitarian aid.

According to Censor.NET, the SSU press service reports.

The message reads: "A captured aggressor who came under the contract allegedly as a" handyman "told SBU investigators about this.

But, according to him, such contractors have little choice: to serve as "cannon fodder" in the illegal armed groups "LPR/DPR" or to be shot for refusal.

In particular, this native of Udmurtia signed a contract with the USSR for 2 months.

He worked on clearing the school grounds for only the first week. And then, together with 32 other "colleagues", he was sent to Zolote to be subordinated to the so-called "LPR".

And everything was not very good in them: "Of these 32 people: 7 were taken prisoner, 6 went back, the other 200. I was wounded myself."

SSU investigators and counterintelligence are currently working with him.

