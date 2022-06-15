Wives of Azovstal defenders address journalists: Show in what conditions our heroes are kept. VIDEO
11 70741
Relatives of the captured Azovstal defenders urged journalists to visit the colony in occupied Olenivka and show the conditions in which the Russians are holding their relatives.
They recorded a video appeal to the media and the Red Cross, Censor.NET reports.
The women ask the international media to visit the colony in Olenivka in the occupied territories and create stories about the condition and living conditions of the defenders of Mariupol who are there.
Many of Azovstal's loved ones and relatives have not heard their voices since the fighters left the plant. Despite the fact that under the Geneva Convention, prisoners have the right to call relatives twice a week.
"We must not forget the heroes of Azovstal! The world must know the truth and see what was promised," said the heroes' relatives.