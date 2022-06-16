New confirmations are received that occupiers use forbidden types of ammunition during attacks of cities, - SSU. VIDEO

The SSU has received new evidence that Russian troops are using banned munitions in shelling cities.

It is noted that the investigators of the Security Service found them while documenting the war crimes of the Russian military in the North Saltivka - the most affected by enemy bombings and shelling of housing in Kharkiv.

Thus, according to preliminary experts, the occupiers used, among others, cluster munitions, banned in most civilized countries.

It is reported that the inspection documented the destruction and damage of almost all buildings in the area, namely:

4 preschool educational institutions,

2 secondary schools,

1 polyclinic,

2 supermarkets,

59 apartment buildings with a height of 9, 12 and 16 floors.

Also during the inspection, numerous fragments of ammunition were removed and submitted for examination.

SSU investigators are collecting and recording evidence of Russian war crimes within the framework of multi-episode criminal proceedings under Art. 438 of the Criminal code of Ukraine (violation of laws and customs of war).

"All the evidence gathered about the war crimes of Russian servicemen will be handed over to the International Criminal Court in The Hague to bring them to justice. The pre-trial investigation is being conducted under the procedural guidance of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office," the statement reads.